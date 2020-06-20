National

Ladakh face-off | Air Force geared up for any contingency, says IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria. File Photo.

Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The IAF chief said the air force will never let the sacrifice made by Indian soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

The Air Force is determined to deliver and is well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S Bhadauria said here on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal here he said the air force will never let the sacrifice made by Indian soldiers at Galwan in Ladakh go in vain.

Also Read
Prabhjot Singh, son of Satnam Singh, a soldier who was killed in a border clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh region, reacts next to the coffin of his father during his funeral ceremony in Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur, Punjab India, June 18, 2020.

Ladakh face-off: Satellite images show Chinese activity at Galwan before clash

 

”...it should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of our brave soldiers of Galwan go in vain,” he said.

His statement comes in the wake of 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives in a violent clash between the troops of India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night.

“The security scenario in our region mandates that our armed forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The development at LAC Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice," he said.

"In spite of unacceptable Chinese actions after agreements reached during military talks and resultant loss of life all efforts are endeavoured to ensure that the current situation at the LAC is resolved peacefully,” the IAF chief said.

The gallant actions of our soldiers who lost their lives during the confrontation with the Chinese forces has demonstrated the resolve to protect the sovereignty of our country at any cost, he asserted.

Watch | Galwan clash: what next for India and China?
 

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 10:43:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/determined-to-deliver-geared-up-for-any-contingency-iaf-chief/article31875156.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY