Detention under Goondas Act: Supreme Court says no coercive action against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) restrained the Tamil Nadu police from taking any coercive action against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar.

The Supreme Court took note of fresh detention of YouTuber Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the stringent Goondas Act by the Tamil Nadu Police in a ganja possession case lodged in May.

Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, advocate Balaji Srinivasan,appearing for the youtuber, said his client was detained even on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) even as the Supreme Court was seized of his case.

“‘We have granted protection from any coercive action in all 16 FIRs,’ said the Supreme Court Bench and asked the YouTuber’s counsel to file complete chart of FIRs.

Barely three days after the Madras High Court quashed the detention of YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act, he was detained under the Act again on Monday (August 12, 2024), this time for an offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Theni.“

