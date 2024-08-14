ADVERTISEMENT

Detention under Goondas Act: Supreme Court says no coercive action against ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Updated - August 14, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Barely three days after the Madras High Court quashed the detention of YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act, he was detained under the Act again on Monday (August 12, 2024) under the Narcotics Act.

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar being produced before the Principal Special Court in Madurai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) restrained the Tamil Nadu police from taking any coercive action against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar.

Explained | How is the Goondas Act invoked?

The Supreme Court took note of fresh detention of YouTuber Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the stringent Goondas Act by the Tamil Nadu Police in a ganja possession case lodged in May.

Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, advocate Balaji Srinivasan,appearing for the youtuber, said his client was detained even on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) even as the Supreme Court was seized of his case.

“‘We have granted protection from any coercive action in all 16 FIRs,’ said the Supreme Court Bench and asked the YouTuber’s counsel to file complete chart of FIRs.

Madras High Court quashes ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act

Barely three days after the Madras High Court quashed the detention of YouTuber A. Shankar alias 'Savukku' Shankar under the Goondas Act, he was detained under the Act again on Monday (August 12, 2024), this time for an offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Theni."

