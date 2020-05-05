Detention of Mehbooba, Madani, Sagar likely to be extended under PSA

The J&K administration is likely to extend the detention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, her close confidant Sartaj Madani and National Conference’s Ali Muhammad Sagar by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA), official sources said.

Ms. Mufti, former Chief Minister, completed nine months of detention on May 5. Ms. Mufti and NC vice president Omar Abdullah were booked under the PSA on February 6. However, Mr Abdullah’s PSA order was revoked on March 24 and Ms. Muti was shifted to her official residence but placed under detention.

Detentions under the PSA are reviewed once in three months and any detention could be extended periodically up to two years.

“We have not seen the order. We have not been informed about the extension so far,” Ms. Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti told The Hindu.

Official sources said Ms. Mufti’s uncle Madani, also former legislator who chaired top posts in the party, will also see extension in detention under the PSA.

Detained under the PSA too, Mr. Sagar, considered a close associate of NC president Farooq Abdullah, his detention is also likely to be extended.

Most senior regional leaders arrested on August 5, 2019 have been released. However, J&K Peoples Movement chief Shah Faesal and PDP’s Naeem Akhtar continue to remain detained under the PSA.