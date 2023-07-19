Detention centre for foreign nationals nearing completion: Devendra Fadnavis

July 19, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Mumbai

Mumbai A detention centre in Mumbai for foreign nationals involved in drug peddling, overstaying their visa limit, and committing petty offences to evade deportation is in its final stages, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said in the Assembly.

“A detention centre for foreign nationals indulging in various offences is in the last stage. It will be ready soon and these foreign nationals will be kept there until their deportation,” he said.

Drug peddling cases

Addressing the concerns raised by Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar about the surge in drug peddling cases in Pune, Mr. Fadnavis, who also is the State Home Minister, said that the government had also decided to appoint the Anti-Terrorism Squad as the nodal agency to control the distribution of the banned narcotic substances.

“It is true that cases of drug peddling have increased not just in Maharashtra but across the country. Narcotic substances are being smuggled into the country via ship containers and later supplied through private courier services and post. Both, peddlers and abusers are using social media, emojis and code language,” he said.

“We have procured hi-tech scanners which will detect the banned substances. We have noticed that some Nigerians, as well as other foreign nationals, are involved in the supply of narcotics drugs,” he said, adding that they had tightened security at the borders.

‘Amend NDPS Act’

Further, Mr. Fadnavis said that the State government had requested the Centre to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and reduce the possession quantity of banned drugs under certain categories from the existing 20 kg (marijuana) to five kg so that the person possessing them could not claim to be a victim under law and face action.

“Bringing down the quantity of the banned drugs in possession will ensure that the possessor can be prosecuted either as a supplier or for using drugs for commercial purposes. We have requested the Centre government to reduce the possession quantity of banned drugs to five kg so that such person can be prosecuted as a supplier or for using the drugs for commercial purposes. With such legal support, the law can be effective,” he said.

