Destroying existing structures not the way, PM tells Mayors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said preserving the heritage of Indian cities was important while modernising them and that “destroying existing structures” was not the way to develop.

He was virtually addressing the All-India Mayors’ Conference in Varanasi.

Inaugurating the conference, which was attended by Mayors from across the country as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Mr. Modi reiterated his earlier statement that development of Varanasi could be the road map of the country. He referred to the recent developments in the city, including the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on Monday.

Mr. Modi pointed out that most Indian cities had developed in a traditional way and in the modern era, the antiquity of the cities was equally important, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“He [Mr.Modi] remarked that these cities can teach us how to preserve heritage and local skills. The Prime Minister insisted that destroying the existing structures is not the way but emphasis should be on rejuvenation and preservation. This should be done in accordance with the requirements of modern times,” the statement read.

‘Find out cities birthdays’

Mr. Modi asked the Mayors to create a sense of healthy competition between the wards in their municipalities when it came to cleanliness. He also asked them to organise events to celebrate 75 years of Independence, as the Centre had done through the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Mayors should find out the “birthdays” of their cities and celebrate the occasion. Cities that have rivers flowing through them should celebrate “nadi utsav” or river festival, he stated.

“Our cities are the driving force of our economy. We should make the city a hub of a vibrant economy,” he noted.

He wanted the Mayors to give their suggestions based on their experiences in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Modi visited Varanasi on Monday and Tuesday for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor as well as a conclave of BJP Chief Ministers.