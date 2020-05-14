Destination address now must for train ticket booking

Passengers wanting to travel via ‘special train’ services will need to mandatorily provide destination address at the time of booking tickets.

The Railways on Thursday said it had started recording the destination address of passengers booking tickets on the IRCTC website to help facilitate contact tracing in case a COVID-19 positive case was detected later.

“With effect from May 13, IRCTC is taking the destination address of all passengers booking tickets. This will help in contact tracing, if required later,” a Railway spokesperson said. This would be a permanent feature at least for the near future.

Currently, for the 15 pairs of special trains announced, general category passengers can book the tickets only online via the IRCTC website or mobile application.