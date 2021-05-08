Despite SC order, oxygen supply to Delhi falls short

Only 488 MT of required 700 MT received, says Sisodia

Delhi received only 488 MT oxygen on Friday — about 70% the current need of about 700 MT a day, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

“At present, Delhi requires a minimum of 700 MT oxygen supply to cater to patients, and an increase in COVID beds and health infrastructure would necessitate oxygen allocation of 976 MT in the city. Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen for the first time ever on May 5. However, we saw a persistent decline from May 6 onwards as we received 577 MT on that day, and 488 MT on May 7,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Minister said it will be hard to manage proper oxygen supply to all hospitals with the current deficit.

Mr. Sisodia pointed out that though the Supreme Court has asked that 700 MT of oxygen a day be allotted to Delhi, no step has been taken by the central government on this front.

“We urge the Central government to provide us 700 MT oxygen daily as directed by the Supreme Court. We hope the Government of India will extend their full support in ensuring Delhi’s oxygen supply does not decrease,” the Minister said.

Delhi has been facing an oxygen shortage since April 18. On May 1, 12 people died at Batra Hospital, a private hospital, due to lack of oxygen.

Meanwhile, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha added that the government was “somehow managing the situation” even with 488 MT of oxygen.

“A few days back, we observed that the Supreme Court, through its strongly-worded order, condemned the central government and stated that the centre must commit to supplying at least 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi. Right now, to conveniently run the total number of oxygenated beds in Delhi, whether ICU or non-ICU, we need at least 700 MT of oxygen,” Mr. Chadha said.