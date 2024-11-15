 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Despite COVID crisis, India growing at 7 to 8%: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan said India is set to become the third largest economy in the world in the next three to four years

Published - November 15, 2024 01:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“Though several developed economies suffered badly owing to the COVID crisis, India continued to grow at 7-8% during the last 10 years,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday (November 15, 2024.)

In his keynote address at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, Mr. Pradhan said India is set to become the third largest economy in the world in the next three to four years.

"Several developed economies in the world suffered badly owing to the COVID crisis. Still, we are thriving with a 7-8% growth rate since last decade and we will continue to do that," he said.

India overtakes U.K. to become fifth largest economy in the world

The Minister of Education said India has a low corporate tax as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear on not getting money to the exchequer by imposing more taxes, but more income in low slabs.

He further said 46% of the global digital payments are happening in India even as 25 crore people have been out of the poverty line.

India to be world's third-largest economy by 2030: S&P

Published - November 15, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Related Topics

national politics / politics / politics (general) / economy (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.