Despite COVID-19 pandemic, BITS Pilani placements achieve 99% of last year's figures

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

Hyderabad

25 February 2021 13:28 IST

1,947 students placed from Pilani, Goa and Hyd campuses

With placements in IT, Electronics and Analytics sectors being as robust as last year the BITS Pilani achieved 99% of placements of its previous year's figures despite the COVID-19 pandemic and sharp downturn in the economy.

BITS in all its three campuses in Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa placed 1,947 students as against 1,961 of last year same period, as on February third week. The encouraging news is a 9.6% hike in the median CTC (Cost to Company) which stood at ₹15.6 lakhs as against ₹14.3 lakhs witnessed. The average CTC saw a 8.14% growth at ₹18.05 lakhs as compared to ₹16.7 lakhs last year.

The placements in IT, Electronics and Analytics sectors have been as robust as they have been every year”, said G. Balasubramanian, Chief Placement Officer – India and Dubai for BITS.

"With COVID19 driving up business activity in the online space, the demand in areas like cloud computing and network security, companies offering positions in the latest technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and Cybersecurity grew significantly," he said.

BITS holds its placement cycle in two phases; approximately half the final year batch goes in August, and the rest in January. In the second cycle of placements which began in January 2021 a total of 1,498 students of various undergraduate streams - principally Engineering and Pharmacy, have registered. Out of these, 173 students have received pre-placement offers from internships from Global Majors like Salesforce, LinkedIn, Adobe.

IT biggies such as SAP Labs, VMWare, ServiceNow, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Alphonso and F5 Networks were among the top firms offering these pre-placement internships across three BITS Pilani campuses, with Alphonso offering the highest CTC at ₹37 lakhs per annum (LPA).

Similarly, national and international banks like Citibank, Wells Fargo, Development Bank of Singapore, RBL, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and HSBC also hired for IT-based positions while leadership and general management roles were offered by FMCG companies like LOreal, Mondelez and HUL.

Among engineering students, consulting and product management positions were in demand with companies like the Boston Consulting Group, Bain Capability Network, Ernst & Young, Indus Insights, Flipkart, Dalberg, KPMG and Deloitte offering handsome jobs.

Further, PwC hired 27 from the Pilani campus. Bain Capability Network has recruited 24 students across 3 campuses this year, compared to 5 students last year. The second season of placements at the BITS Pilani campuses will continue till April 2021.

During the first season brands such as Microsoft, Cisco, AppDynamics, Myntra, Atlassian and Oracle in the IT space and Micron, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Intel in the semiconductor segment were top recruiters.

Similarly, GE India, L&T Limited, Arup and KLA Tencore hired big in the manufacturing space and Dr Reddy’s Labs, Pfizer, Biocon and Novartis were major recruiters in the Biopharma space. The highest CTCs offered were by DE Shaw and AppDynamics at ₹45 Lakhs Per Annum, which is the same as the previous academic year.