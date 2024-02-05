Despite court directions, AAP leader Sanjay Singh could not take oath as Rajya Sabha MP

February 05, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha for a second term, could not swear in on Monday, despite directions from the Rouse Avenue Court, as it was not listed in the business for the day.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal in his order on Saturday, while extending Mr. Singh’s judicial custody till February 17, directed the jail superintendent concerned to ensure that he is taken to Parliament on Monday by 10:00 a.m. under adequate security for the purpose of taking oath, under the condition that he will not be permitted to address the press.

According to sources, AAP MPs met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is not known what the two sides spoke. There was no clarity on why Mr. Singh was not allowed to take the oath. “Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in bulleting. Oath taking of Mr. Sanjay Singh wasn’t listed in the business of House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of Rajya Sabha chair,” was the only explanation offered by the officials in the Vice President’s office.

The delay in the oath taking ceremony raised several eyebrows. “Our friend Mr. Sanjay Singh was deprived of taking oath today after being elected as MP for the second time and despite the court’s instructions. This is the new parliamentary paradigm of the so-called Amrit Kaal,” Rashtriya Janata Dal MP and senior leader Manoj K. Jha said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

