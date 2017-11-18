Design contest for rail stations’ makeover

An international design contest will decide the new look of three railway stations in the country — Nagpur in Maharashtra, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Baiyyappanahalli in Bengaluru.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), mandated with developing new railway stations and redeveloping existing ones, has called for the competition to develop the stations according to international standards. “This is the first time that we have moved from the normal process of hiring architects and giving them three concepts for our projects for redevelopment. Now, we will get multiple concepts and thus have a wider scope,” S.K. Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive of IRSDC, told PTI.

The competition, open to architects and students from both India and abroad, will get the help of Indian embassies to facilitate entries from across the world. While the architects will compete in two stages, the winner in the students group will be declared based on their design ideas in the first stage.