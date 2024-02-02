Derogatory statements against Sanathana Dharma: Bengaluru Special Court issues summons to Udhayanidhi Stalin 

February 02, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated February 03, 2024 06:50 am IST - Bengaluru

A Special Court here on Friday ordered issue of summons to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, on a private complaint lodged against him for making derogatory statements against Sanathana Dharma.

Preeth J., judge of the Special Court of Magistrate for trial of cases against present as well as former MPs/MLAs, passed the order on the complaint lodged by Paramesha V.

The court has taken cognisance of offences under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court has also ordered issue of summons go three others --- Venkatesh S., Madhukar Ramalingam, and Adavan Dichanya -- who were part of the event held in Tamil Nadu in which Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin had made the controversial statement against Sanathana Dharma.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has been arraigned as accused number one in the criminal case.

The complainant has stated that he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community and follows Sanathana Dharma and the derogatory statement made by Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin has defamed him, his religion and the people belonging to the Hindu faith. Further proceedings in the case has been adjourned till March 4.

