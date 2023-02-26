Derisking global economy a key concern of G20: EAM Jaishankar

February 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Hyderabad

The major concern of G20 would be to find ways of derisking the global economy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Delivering a talk here on India's year-long G20 Presidency, Mr. Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion the consumers as much as possible from petrol price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down.

"Today, the world has learnt a lesson that security means not only physical security, not only economic security. It also means health security, food security. So, today we have to find a way of derisking the global economy, the way we would derisk a sector, the way we would derisk a business. That is a very major debate and I would say a very major concern of what the G20 would be looking at," he said.

He further said there would be 15 ministerial-level meetings of G20 this year besides the President and Prime Minister-level conclaves in September.

The COVID-19 pandemic has today left a very deep psychological scar in the world and there is a deep sense of anger that the developed countries looked after themselves during the outbreak, the Union minister asserted.

Barring India, very few countries have made efforts to think about the rest of the world, Mr. Jaishankar added.