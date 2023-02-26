HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Derisking global economy a key concern of G20: EAM Jaishankar

“Today, the world has learnt a lesson that security means not only physical security, not only economic security.”

February 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The major concern of G20 would be to find ways of derisking the global economy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Delivering a talk here on India's year-long G20 Presidency, Mr. Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion the consumers as much as possible from petrol price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down.

"Today, the world has learnt a lesson that security means not only physical security, not only economic security. It also means health security, food security. So, today we have to find a way of derisking the global economy, the way we would derisk a sector, the way we would derisk a business. That is a very major debate and I would say a very major concern of what the G20 would be looking at," he said.

ALSO READ
Mann ki Baat | India’s G20 presidency opportunity to focus on global good: PM Modi

He further said there would be 15 ministerial-level meetings of G20 this year besides the President and Prime Minister-level conclaves in September.

The COVID-19 pandemic has today left a very deep psychological scar in the world and there is a deep sense of anger that the developed countries looked after themselves during the outbreak, the Union minister asserted.

Barring India, very few countries have made efforts to think about the rest of the world, Mr. Jaishankar added.

Related stories

Related Topics

G20 / summit

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.