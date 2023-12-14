Derek O'Brien suspended from remainder of Winter Session

December 14, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

TMC member Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct".

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Mr. O'Brien and warned him for his conduct.

He was named earlier in the morning also for his "unruly behaviour" and was asked by the chairman to leave the House.

Accusing Mr. O'Brien of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the chairman allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that Mr. O'Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

Mr. Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m. as members of the opposition protested the suspension.