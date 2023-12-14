GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Derek O'Brien suspended from remainder of Winter Session

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that Mr. O'Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session

December 14, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
TMC member Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his unruly behaviour. File

TMC member Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his unruly behaviour. File | Photo Credit: -

TMC member Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Winter session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct".

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Mr. O'Brien and warned him for his conduct.

He was named earlier in the morning also for his "unruly behaviour" and was asked by the chairman to leave the House.

Also read: Parliament Winter Session Day 9 LIVE updates

Accusing Mr. O'Brien of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the chairman allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the chairman announced that Mr. O'Brien stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

Mr. Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m. as members of the opposition protested the suspension.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / parliament / Parliament proceedings / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.