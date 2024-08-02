GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Derek O’Brien seeks Rajya Sabha debate on Home affairs

Except for YSR Congress and BRS, entire Opposition joins in the demand; “Home Affairs is an important area where the federal structure needs to be clearly demarcated and respected,” says Trinamool letter to Rajya Sabha chairman

Published - August 02, 2024 12:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha on August 1, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via ANI

Almost the entire Opposition has demanded that the Rajya Sabha hold a discussion on the functioning of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which has a direct bearing on State governments, with many issues that have overlapping areas of jurisdiction. The YSR Congress Party and the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi are the only Opposition parties who have not endorsed the demand; the Biju Janata Dal joined the 15 parties belonging to the INDIA bloc in urging the government to hold a debate in the Upper House in this session.

Speaking in the House, the Trinamool Congress’ leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said, “I appeal to the Chair, please do not shy away from it [the Opposition demand]. This is the Council of States and so many States have to deal with the Home Ministry. We want to speak to the Home Minister and want to hear from him.” 

‘Respect federal structure’

The TMC had earlier raised the issue during Wednesday’s Business Advisory Committee meeting, and also shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, which argued that “Home Affairs is an important area where the federal structure needs to be clearly demarcated and respected.” 

So far in this session, the Rajya Sabha has held discussions on the Ministries of Urban Development and Housing, and Agriculture. Mr. Dhankhar announced on Thursday that the House will deliberate on the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, a discussion that will be led by the TMC.

The Lok Sabha has already scheduled its discussions on the functioning of various Union Ministries; the Home Ministry is not on the Lower House’s list. 

