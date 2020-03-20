Derek O’Brien goes into self-quarantine

National

Earlier, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh also went under self isolation

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien self-quarantined himself after BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who sat beside him in Parliament, revealed that he he attended a party by singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Singh and his mother, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, have gone into self-quarantine after attending Ms. Kapoor’s party in Lucknow, Ms. Raje tweeted on Friday.

Ms. Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 in the country and says she’s under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

“This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred,” Mr. O'Brien said earlier when news of Mr. Singh broke.

