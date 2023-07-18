Derailed India-Russia Vande Bharat deal is back on track

July 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi

After nearly three months of being derailed, the India-Russia Vande Bharat joint venture (JV) deal is back on track.

On Tuesday, publicly listed Indian PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) informed the exchanges that a share purchase agreement had been signed between Kinet Railway Solutions Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the RVNL, and the RVNL, Metrowagonmash as well as another joint stock company Locomotive Electronic Systems.

In the current JV deal, the RVNL has a minority stake of 25%, while Metrowagonmash retains a majority stake of 70%. Another 5% is held by Locomotive Electronic Systems, according to the RVNL disclosure.

The disclosure that the share purchase agreement has been signed comes three months after the formation of Kinet Railway Solutions by the RVNL on April 20, earlier this year.

The Hindu had earlier reported on June 1, that the JV had run into troubled waters, after the RVNL was insistent that the terms of the JV deal be flipped, and that the RVNL should get the 69% majority shareholding instead.

This demand made by the RVNL was vehemently opposed by its Russian counterpart Metrowagonmash.

The JV requires Metrowagonmash and the RVNL to manufacture 120 Vande Bharat train sets each costing ₹120 crore. The RVNL had earlier requested majority shareholding in interest of ‘smoother movement,’ of the project as multiple spare parts for the Vande Bharat trains have to be imported from Western European and American counterparts. After the Russia-Ukraine war, there is an imminent ‘loss of trust,’ that Russia is facing from the supplier countries, a senior railway official said, and that the RVNL wanted a majority shareholding stake as a ‘confidence building measure.’

However after much to and fro at the highest levels between the Ministry of Railways and the Russian company, India finally buckled under pressure to stick to the Vande Bharat rollout deadlines to go ahead with the JV in its original form.

By June 2025, the TMH-RVNL consortium has to ready the first two prototype Vande Bharat trains for testing and trials. After the prototypes are approved, every year, starting with 12 to 18 trains annually will be manufactured, in a tapered fashion.

The consortium will also run maintenance services on the trains for 35 years. The Indian Railways is spending $1.8 billion for supplying the train sets and another $2.5 billion for their maintenance. “The payments will be disbursed gradually once the train sets are delivered to the railway,” the official said.