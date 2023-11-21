HamberMenu
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets three-week furlough

56-year-old Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district

November 21, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, was granted a three-week furlough on November 20, official sources said.

The 56-year-old Dera chief is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

Also read: Frequent parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim may create law and order problems: Punjab govt

During his temporary release period of 21 days, Singh will go to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, they said.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect’s chief had applied for temporary release.

Previously, Singh had walked out of the Sunaria jail on a 30-day parole on July 30.

Prior to that, the Dera chief had been granted a 40-day parole in January. In October last year too, he was granted a 40-day parole.

Prior to his October parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June last year. Besides, he was granted a three weeks’ furlough from February 7, 2022.

In 2021, the Dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager.

The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

