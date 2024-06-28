ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri named next Foreign Secretary

Published - June 28, 2024 05:34 pm IST - New Delhi

He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.

PTI

Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Advisor. File. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Vikram Misri was on June 28 named as the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15, it said.

He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.

Watch: Third term for Modi -Will the coalition govt impact foreign policy?

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr. Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It also approved the curtailment of Mr. Misri's tenure as the Deputy NSA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

diplomacy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US