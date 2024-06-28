GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deputy NSA Vikram Misri named next Foreign Secretary

He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.

Published - June 28, 2024 05:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Advisor. File.

Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Advisor. File. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA) Vikram Misri was on June 28 named as the next Foreign Secretary, according to an official order.

Mr. Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15, it said.

He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was in March this year given a six months' extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr. Misri, Deputy NSA in the National Security Council Secretariat, to the post of Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

It also approved the curtailment of Mr. Misri's tenure as the Deputy NSA.

