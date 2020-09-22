Deputy Chairperson Harivansh offers tea to suspended MPs, earns praise from PM

22 September 2020 09:35 IST

Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, on Tuesday, met the suspended Rajya Sabha members who are sitting on a dharna in the lawns of Parliament premises. He offered tea and snacks to the protesting members and spent time with them.

“Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague & not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Ripun Bora, one of the protesting member told ANI adding that they would continue their demonstration.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suspended eight members for their unruly behaviour on Sunday targetting Mr. Harivansh, who was presiding over the upper House.

The suspended members include Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress MPs Rajeev Satav, Syed Naseer Hussain and Ripun Bora, and CPI(M) members K.K. Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Mr. Harivansh for his gesture. “To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji,” Mr, Modi tweeted.

“For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud,” he added.