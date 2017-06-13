Depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into ‘deep depression’

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified today and crossed the coast of Bangladesh, raising likelihood of heavy rains in Odisha that experienced long spells of intense heat.

Rains triggered by the system coupled with the arrival of monsoon in the state are likely to bring more respite from heat conditions.

After crossing the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara, the system moved northwards and lay centered over east Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, about 600 km northeast of Paradip, the MeT office here said.

The system is likely to move north-northeastwards, weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours and further into a well marked low pressure area in the subsequent 12 hours.

The impact of the “deep depression” is likely to be rain and thundershower at many places over north Odisha and at a few places places over south Odisha during the next 24 hours, it said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul and Jajpur in the next 24 hours.

Squally gusty surface wind from northwesterly direction in north Odisha coast and from southwesterly direction in south Odisha coast with speed reaching 45—50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast during the next 24 hours.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coast during the period, the IMD said and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.