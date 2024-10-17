ADVERTISEMENT

Depression crosses TN-Andhra coasts; heavy rains expected in south-coastal AP, Rayalaseema

Updated - October 17, 2024 12:27 pm IST - Amaravati

The depression over the Bay of Bengal weakens into low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh

PTI

Students on their way to school braving rain in Vijayawada city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning, said the Meteorological Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weather system crossed these coasts close to Chennai around 4:30 a.m. and subsequently weakened into-a well-marked low pressure area.

Also Read: Rain updates and highlights on October 16, 2024

“It (depression) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north coastal Tamil Nadu at 5:30 a.m. today,” said the Met Department in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The well-marked low pressure intensified into a depression triggered very heavy rainfall in Tirupati and SPSR Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh, leaving all reservoirs brimming with water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What are swell waves? | Explained

Further, the weather system is likely to move west to northwestwards and weaken into a low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R. Kurmanadh said heavy rains are likely in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US