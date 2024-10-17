Depression crosses TN-Andhra coasts; heavy rains expected in south-coastal AP, Rayalaseema

The depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday (October 17, 2024) morning, said the Meteorological Department.

The weather system crossed these coasts close to Chennai around 4:30 a.m. and subsequently weakened into-a well-marked low pressure area.

“It (depression) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north coastal Tamil Nadu at 5:30 a.m. today,” said the Met Department in a press release.

The well-marked low pressure intensified into a depression triggered very heavy rainfall in Tirupati and SPSR Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh, leaving all reservoirs brimming with water.

Further, the weather system is likely to move west to northwestwards and weaken into a low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R. Kurmanadh said heavy rains are likely in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

