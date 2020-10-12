Depression: Collectors alerted on heavy rain in Odisha

Yellow warning has been issued for the southern districts

The Odisha government sounded an alert for heavy rain after Saturday’s well-marked low pressure area concentrated into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

Cautioning all district Collectors, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said the depression lay centred about 400 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 450 km southeast of Kakinada.

“It is very likely to intensify further into deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narasapur and Visakhapatnam during October 12 night,” said Mr. Jena.

Mr. Jena said squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Odisha coast.

Yellow warning has been issued for the southern districts such as Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts for Monday. The rain is likely to become heavier there on Tuesday.

The atmospheric system is likely to affect more districts such as Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Cuttack. The intense rain may continue till October 14.

“Districts under orange and yellow warning should remain in readiness to meet any eventuality particularly water logging or landslips in hilly areas. Continuous vigil of low lying areas and dewatering wherever is required should be taken up,” said Mr. Jena.