Deploy Vande Bharat flights to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine: Congress MP

Sure, will look into it, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Union government should deploy special Vande Bharat flights to evacuate over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine in view of the growing border tensions with Russia, Rajya Sabha member and Congress MP Vivek Tankha said on Thursday.

Mr. Tankha, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, also wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on February 16 stating that thousands of students from Chhattishgarh and Madhya Pradesh are pursuing engineering and medical courses in Ukraine .

“Appeal to @DrSJaishankar @JM_Scindia to facilitate earliest return of Indian students from Ukraine. Tickets very expensive. Subsidise or allow 1 time free travel. As an MP and lawyer I & many others can help GOI for short fall in special cases. Help #Indian #students #Ukraine,” tweeted Mr. Tankha on Thursday.

Responding to his tweet, Mr. Scindia, who is also his Rajya Sabha colleague from Madhya Pradesh, said, “Sure, will look into it”.

In his letter, the Congress MP mentioned that several families from his State and Chhattishgarh are worried about the safety of their children who are studying in Ukraine.

“Many international airlines have suspended their flights to Ukraine’s capital Kiev and the fares of the few airlines that are operating are sky high. The government of India should make all efforts to ensure the safe return of its citizens,” Mr. Tankha wrote.