Denial of FCRA license to Missionaries of Charity challenged

NEW DELHI

04 January 2022 22:51 IST

“The move will have a chilling effect on all other NGOs”

A U.S.-incorporated organisation, Global Peace Initiative, and its founder, evangelist K.A. Paul, have approached the Supreme Court challenging the refusal of the government to renew the registration of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The registration was not renewed purportedly on the basis of some “adverse inputs”, the writ petition said. “The cancellation of the license of a renowned charitable organisation like the Missionaries of Charity on vague grounds such as 'adverse inputs' will have a chilling effect on all other Non- Governmental Organisations,” it said.

The plea has also urged the court to quash the government's direction to not renew the registration of “close to 6,000 NGOs”.

Advertising

Advertising