Dengue cases increase to 145 at Moreh in Manipur

The total number of persons suffering from dengue at Moreh, Manipur’s border town has increased to 145, health department officials said on Sunday. Three more fresh cases were reported on Saturday. The officials said that their infection was confirmed after testing.

The officials declined to disclose the number of fatalities, if any. However they said that there were now 11 active cases at the border town. The officials said that a survey was being conducted in Tengnoupal district under which Moreh falls. Regular programmes were being held so that the villagers could take up safety and preventive measures. The scare for dengue has affected tourism and legalised border trade. Though the international border had been sealed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic traders of all hues have been crossing the mostly unmanned border. Tourists and traders no longer stay at Moreh for safety concerns. The traders arrive in the morning and leave the border town for Imphal before nightfall.

So far dengue cases have not been reported from the rest of the State.