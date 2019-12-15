Dengue cases highest in Gujarat and Karnataka

After consistently reporting the third highest number of dengue cases in the country, Karnataka now stands second. While Gujarat tops the list of total dengue cases at 16,565, Karnataka is close behind with 15,929 cases reported from January till December 7, this year.

According to data from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) under the Union Ministry’s Directorate General of Health Services, Karnataka had reported 15,232 from January till November this year and Gujarat followed with 14,835 cases in this period.

“The numbers in these two States are fluctuating with minor changes in the last two weeks. But it is a fact that these two States are endemic for dengue this year,” said a senior official from NVBDCP.

The number of dengue cases in Karnataka has gone up from 3,358 in 2014 to 17,265 in 2017. In 2017, Karnataka was behind Tamil Nadu and Kerala that reported 23,294 and 19,973 dengue cases, respectively. Karnataka reported 4,427 cases in 2018.

Also Read Viral fever and related ailments on the rise in Bengaluru

According to Karnataka’s Health Department data, there has been more than a four-fold rise in dengue incidence this year compared to last year. Till December 11 this year, 16,020 cases and were reported and 8,985 of these cases are from BBMP areas.

In 2017, the vector-borne disease had spread at an alarming rate and there was a significant surge in number of cases in Karnataka. Concerned over the spread, a team of experts from the Union Health Ministry visited the State to assess the situation. While State Health officials claimed that the situation is not alarming so far and the number of cases are on the decline in the last one month, hospitals are continuing to report a considerable number of cases.

According to experts in vector borne disease control programme, the transmission of dengue is governed by various ecological factors. This coupled with unplanned developmental activities, improper water storage, migration and improper solid waste management also play a crucial role in the upsurge of dengue cases.

Although dengue was earlier associated with monsoon, it has now become a self-limiting viral fever which is prevalent all through the year. The dengue-causing Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds in freshwater and bites during the day.