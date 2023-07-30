Dengue alert in Tripura, 75 cases detected

July 30, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - Agartala:

Tripura Health Department has set up a testing facility at the Srimantapur border land port as dengue has infected scores of people in Dhanpur area of Sepahijala district. As many as 75 people have been tested positive to the mosquito-borne fever till Saturday, a State Health Department official confirmed.

Sepahijala District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar earlier said that cleaning and preventive measures were initiated in Dhanpur involving various departments. Residents are also being alerted and advised continuously through the public address system about the contagious disease.

“Everyday a medical team is visiting affected villages and providing assistance to suspected dengue patients. Tests of blood samples collected from those complaining of fever are also conducted at the Agartala Government Medical College for final confirmation”, the health official added.

He said a testing facility has been set up at the Srimantapur immigration check post, not far from Dhanpur, mainly to check Bangladeshi travellers. Dozens have reportedly died of the ailment and hundreds hospitalised in Bangladesh.

District officials have identified six villages in Dhanpur Assembly constituency as dengue-infected.

Another official of the Health Department said cases detected in Tripura are not Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever type, so not dangerous. He said the patients suffering from dengue could be cured.