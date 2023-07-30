HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dengue alert in Tripura, 75 cases detected

July 30, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - Agartala:

The Hindu Bureau

Tripura Health Department has set up a testing facility at the Srimantapur border land port as dengue has infected scores of people in Dhanpur area of Sepahijala district. As many as 75 people have been tested positive to the mosquito-borne fever till Saturday, a State Health Department official confirmed.

Sepahijala District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar earlier said that cleaning and preventive measures were initiated in Dhanpur involving various departments. Residents are also being alerted and advised continuously through the public address system about the contagious disease.

“Everyday a medical team is visiting affected villages and providing assistance to suspected dengue patients. Tests of blood samples collected from those complaining of fever are also conducted at the Agartala Government Medical College for final confirmation”, the health official added.

He said a testing facility has been set up at the Srimantapur immigration check post, not far from Dhanpur, mainly to check Bangladeshi travellers. Dozens have reportedly died of the ailment and hundreds hospitalised in Bangladesh.

District officials have identified six villages in Dhanpur Assembly constituency as dengue-infected.

Another official of the Health Department said cases detected in Tripura are not Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever type, so not dangerous. He said the patients suffering from dengue could be cured.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.