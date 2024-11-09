ADVERTISEMENT

Demonising Constitutional institutions pastime for some: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Published - November 09, 2024 03:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Addressing an event of an educational institution in New Delhi, the Vice-President said it is time to "bid adieu to this"

PTI

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses the 4th Convocation Ceremony of National Institute of Technology Delhi, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, on November 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Demonising Constitutional institutions and sermonising people is fast becoming a "pastime", Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) and cautioned that such actions are a recipe for chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said even those who "constitutionally matter in the political arena" are "sermonising all and demonising our Constitutional institutions". Addressing an event of an educational institution in New Delhi, the Vice-President said it is time to "bid adieu to this".

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, claims Amit Shah at rally

"Also, I say with utmost restraint — time for our elites to be elites. To them, I appeal — to be a worthy elite, you have to be spurred by the fervour of nationalism," he said, without naming anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dhankhar also spoke on the crucial role of the alumni in strengthening the educational ecosystem, urging for active participation and contributions to alumni associations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The alumni of an institution are in several ways its lifeline.... I strongly urge to have an alumni fund. Making annual contributions is all important. Some of the best institutions globally have been on an upward trajectory because these institutions are fuelled by alumni energy," he said.

The Vice-President said associations of trade, industry, business, and commerce must also come forward to fuel research and spur innovation through liberal financial contributions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US