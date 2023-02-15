SC too late to save night shelter demolished for ‘dream project’ ahead of a G-20 meet

February 15, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stepped in too late to save a night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan from demolition to make way for a “dream project” ahead of a G-20 meet in the national capital.

The bulldozing of shelter number 235 has left 50 homeless residents of the city without a sanctuary, an application filed by advocates Prashant Bhushan and Cheryl D’Souza said.

The two lawyers had rushed to the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in the morning to mention an urgent appeal to stop the bulldozers, which had by then already started their work.

Chasing judges

However, the CJI said that the connected case was already before a Bench of Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Dipak Datta. Justice Bhat was on leave and Justice Datta was sitting with Justice Hrishikesh Roy in another Bench.

The CJI told the lawyers to approach Justice Datta immediately, saying that he would send the files there.

Moments later, the lawyers reached the courtroom of Justices Roy and Datta. However, they were in the middle of hearing another case, and Mr. Bhushan was asked to wait.

Too little, too late

By the time Mr. Bhushan was invited to present his case after nearly half an hour, he was informed that the demolition was over. He conveyed this to the court.

Justices Roy and Datta said that there was nothing more to do now, except to look to the rehabilitation of the shelter’s residents. The case was posted to another day, later in the month.

The proposal to remove the shelter was floated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board without making any alternative arrangements for the relocation of its inhabitants. The Delhi Police also recommended the razing of the shelter, saying that it had become a den for history sheeters, Mr. Bhushan’s application said.

Near garden entrance

“Law and order situation cannot be a ground for the removal of the shelter… Shelters are a place of refuge for the homeless, often beaten and harassed by the police,” the application noted.

But the horticulture department also wanted the shelter out of the way as the Delhi Development Authority was constructing a bamboo garden called ‘Baansera’ in the Yamuna flood plain area at Sarai Kale Khan.

“The shelter is located at the entrance of the ‘dream project’. The Baansera site has been selected for one of the G-20 summit meetings in Delhi,” the application said.