Demolish Maradu flats by Sept. 20: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday gave the authorities concerned time till September 20 to demolish the illegal apartment blocks at Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah directed the Kerala Chief Secretary to be present in the courtroom during the next hearing on September 23. The court declined a plea by Kerala government counsel G. Prakash to give the State at least four weeks to comply with the order.

‘‘Not a day more. Ten days is enough... Your State is known for not following the orders of this court. Do not disobey our order. We know what is happening and what you people are doing. Tell your Chief Secretary to be present here,’’ Justice Mishra said.

The Bench had recently refused a plea by residents of the flats for a rethink, saying the order to raze the flats where over 400 families stay is both detailed and clear.

On May 8, the Bench led by Justice Mishra had ordered the flats to be demolished within a month.

However, on June 10 the residents approached another vacation Bench of the apex court led by Justice Indira Banerjee to get a stay. The residents complained that they were not heard by Justice Mishra’s Bench before the demolition order was passed.

A livid Justice Mishra called the act of the residents to pit the order of one Bench against another as an "absolute fraud" committed on the court. The judge even threatened contempt against the lawyers involved. Finally, the residents withdrew their plea.

The builders had argued that the Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee did not give them a proper hearing on the show- cause notice pertaining to violations and, therefore, the demolition order violated their fundamental right. They alleged that the court was misled by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) into passing the May 8 decision.

Panel report

The three-member panel’s report had concluded that the buildings fell within the CRZ-III limits. The committee stated that as per the CRZ notification of 1991 and the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Plan of 1996, the area in question came under CRZ III. As per the CRZ notification of 1991, no construction was permitted within 200 metres from the coastal line in CRZ III.

They had submitted that the KCZMA hid a vital fact from the apex court — that is, a more recent Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) prepared pursuant to a 2011 CRZ notification was approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) on February 28, 2019, by which the Maradu area of Ernakulam was categorised under CRZ-II.

The May 8 judgment had blamed the ‘devastating effects’ of unbridled construction activities in eco-sensitive areas with natural water flow. It said illegal constructions on river shores and ‘unscrupulous trespass’ into the natural path of backwaters led to natural calamities such as those seen in the recent floods in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttarakhand.