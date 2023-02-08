ADVERTISEMENT

Democracy was 'cremated' in Lok Sabha: Congress on expunging of Rahul Gandhi's remarks

February 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul had alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he rose from the 609th to the second spot in the global rich list

PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha at the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday strongly criticised the expunging of certain remarks by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and alleged that "democracy was cremated" in Lok Sabha.

Mr. Gandhi had made these remarks while participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "With the expunging of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani Maha Mega Scam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti."

In his remarks in Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi had alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he rose from the 609th to the second spot in the global rich list.

The Congress leader's remarks had drawn a sharp response from Treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims.

Outside Parliament, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had accused Mr. Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Congress and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

