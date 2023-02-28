Demand Supply gap of proton beam therapy machines leaves cancer patients in lurch

February 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Cancer patients in India have been caught in a pincer grip between lack of adequate number of proton beam therapy machines in India and the expensive nature of treatment running into tens of lakhs. Proton Beam Therapy is considered a viable option to radiation for treating solid tumours, especially for the head and neck cancers.

Privately-run Apollo Hospital said on Tuesday that it has treated up to 900 patients in it’s Chennai-based Proton Cancer Centre, of which 47% are brain tumours. Cancers of prostrate, ovaries, breast, lungs, bones and soft tissues have also shown promising results in terms of recoveries through proton beam therapy,” said Dr Sapna Nangia, Radiation Oncologist at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

Unlike radiation which uses x-rays, this therapy uses protons to treat cancer. At high energy, while radiation proves toxic to the whole body, protons can destroy cancer cells precisely by targetting tumours, thus salvaging adjoining organs of the patient. “This has proved useful in case of young women whose ovaries and reproductive function could be salvaged through the therapy as also young children in which we can prevent relapse of cancer,” said Nangia.

With Apollo being the only centre in the whole of South Asia and Middle East offering Proton Beam Therapy and the Indian government shelving the project of another installation of a Proton Beam Therapy machine in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Jhajjar), the unmet need for cancer patients which need access to the treatment is huge, official sources told The Hindu. A third machine was supposed to be commissioned at the National Hadron Beam facility of Tata Memorial Hospital in Navi Mumbai. The foundation stone of the project was laid by former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in 2014, but that project is yet to see the light of the day.

While Apollo has treated 300 brain tumour patients, over 24,000 people die each year because of brain tumours, according to International Association of Cancer Registries. “In India, the estimated number of cancer incident cases in 2022 was over 14 lakhs,” said Harish Trivedi, CEO of Apollo Proton Cancer Centres. Even if proton beam therapy can be helpful in select cases of cancer among these, the estimate is substantial,” Nangia says.

According to another estimate drawn by TMH, in India while approximately 40,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, up to 1400 of them would potentially benefit with proton beams.

Currently there are 42 proton beam therapy machine installations in the US, followed by Europe (35), Japan (26), China (7), Taiwan (3) and South Korea (2), while India has only one installation in Apollo. “In the US, each unit of proton beam therapy serves a population of 7.9 million, while in India there is one unit for 1412 million people. The ratio is very skewed,” Nangia explains.

In AIIMS, the proton beam therapy was meant to benefit poor patients as the treatment would have been free of cost. Currently Apollo has been able to reduce the costs from nearly Rs 1.2 crore (as charged in the US) to between Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs, Trivedi added.

But, setting up a proton beam therapy centre is fraught with infrastructural and regulatory challenges stemming from safety concerns from Department of Atomic Energy.

A proton beam therapy machine is a huge contraption, up to three-storey tall and costs nearly Rs 500 crores. “Apollo has imported the machine from French-based Ion Beam Applications. Other companies like Japanese MNC Hitachi and US-based Varian Medical Systems manufacture the high-end expensive contraption,” Dr. Nangia said.

Trivedi adds, “Also, there are concerns of safety, as Hydrogen is a highly volatile element and we have to run daily checks to prevent any leakages.”