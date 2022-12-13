Demand raised in Lok Sabha for restoring pre-matric scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship for minorities

December 13, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - New Delhi

AIMIM MP Syed Imitiaz Jaleel said, "How will minority students study, how will they progress if this fellowship is stopped."

PTI

AIMIM MP Syed Imitiaz Jaleel | Photo Credit: Twitter/@imtiaz_jaleel

Two Parliamentarians demanded in Lok Sabha that the pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students be restored, saying how will the country progress if the minority community is left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students pursuing higher education has been scrapped while the government's pre-matric scholarship for them will no longer apply to students from Class I to Class VIII.

Raising the demand during a discussion on the supplementary demands for grants, BSP MP Danish Ali said the pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship must be restored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"For prosperity of the country everyone needs to be taken along. How can you leave minorities behind and prosper," he said.

ALSO READ
Scrapping of fellowship for minorities condemned

AIMIM MP Syed Imitiaz Jaleel also raised the demand. "How will minority students study, how will they progress if this fellowship is stopped," he said. Mr. Ali also spoke on the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on small traders.

"'Gabbar Singh Terror' is scaring small traders. GST raids are targeting poor traders, not rich industrialists. The Prime Minister wanted people to sell ' pakora' but even pakora sellers are struggling because of GST raids," he alleged.

Mr. Jaleel, who represents Aurangabad in Lok Sabha, claimed 940 farmers killed themselves in Marathwada in 11 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US