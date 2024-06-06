Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 6 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “directly involved” in what he described as the “biggest stock market scam” in which retail investors lost ₹30 lakh crore, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he also said stock markets rose after “fake” exit polls and then crashed the day Lok Sabha polls votes were counted on June 4.

Retail investors lost ₹30 lakh crore and this is the “biggest stock market scam”, Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For first time we noted that during polls, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the stock market,” he said.

Why did the Prime inister and Home Minister give investment advice to people, Mr. Gandhi asked and alleged that BJP leaders had information that exit polls were wrong. “We want JPC probe into biggest stock market scam,” he said.

When asked whether he was alleging the involvement of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, he said “People very high up in the BJP have carried out this scam and they had partners who had carried out these exit polls. We have some sense who these investors are. We think the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are involved. We will get a JPC done as Opposition numbers are high now. The impunity with which the Prime Minister was working has changed now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader said, “We have noted that for the first time that Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister commented on the stock markets.” He further said, “PM Modi spoke twice and Home Minister Amit Shah said people should buy stocks before June 4.”

Mr. Gandhi reiterated that “On May 13, Union Home MInister Amit Shah asked the people to buy stock before June 4.

“While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 19, said that stock markets will break records and he repeated it on May 29. Then the media releases June 1 a fake exit polls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did the PM and HM give investment advice? Is it their job? Both the interviews were given to the channels controlled by Adani group that is under investigation for stock manipulation,” he said. “The PM said multiple times that the stock market is going to boom at a time when he had information about the results. This issue is beyond Adani. They may be involved but the issue is much beyond them.”

Mr. Gandhi said “Intelligence agencies were giving BJP 200-220 seats and BJP’s internal survey gave them 220. If you look at the volume of trade on May 31, you can see unusual activity. Then the stock market crashes and ₹30 lakh crores are lost and 5 crore retail investors have lost.”

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.