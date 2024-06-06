Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference in New Delhi on June 6, 2024. Mr. Gandhi started the presser with “Namaskar, you are shell shocked. What has the Congress done? (laughs).”

The Congress leader said “We have noted that for the first time that Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister commented on the stock markets.”

He further said “PM Modi spoke twice and Home Minister Amit Shah said people should buy stocks before June 4.”

Mr. Gandhi reiterated that “On May 13, Union Home MInister Amit Shah asked the people to buy stock before June 4.

“While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 19, said that stock markets will break records and he repeated it on May 29. Then the media releases June 1 a fake exit polls.”

Mr. Gandhi said “Intelligence agencies were giving BJP 200-220 seats and BJP’s internal survey gave them 220. If you look at the volume of trade on May 31, you can see unusual activity. Then the stock market crashes and ₹30 lakh crores are lost and 5 crore retail investors have lost.”

The Congress leader asked “Why did the PM and HM give investment advice? Is it their job? Both the interviews were given to the channels controlled by Adani group that is under investigation for stock manipulation.”

Mr. Gandhi further said that “We demand a joint parliamentary committee to examine the role of the Prime MInister and the Home MInister on the stock market crash. This is directly the Prime Minister and Home Minister who are privy to the data.”

The former Congress chief said “The PM said multiple times that the stock market is going to boom at a time when he had information about the results. This issue is beyond Adani. They may be involved but the issue is much beyond them.”

When asked “Are you alleging the involvement of the PM and HM?”, he said “People very high up in the BJP have carried out this scam and they had partners who had carried out these exit polls. We have some sense who these investors are. We think the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are involved. We will get a JPC done as Opposition numbers are high now. The impunity with which the Prime Minister was working has changed now.”