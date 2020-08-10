Demand for enquiry into Ugandan woman’s death in Tihar jail

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) on Monday called for an independent enquiry into the death of a Ugandan woman lodged at the Tihar jail after being injured in a scuffle in July.
In a statement, the CHRI also raised concerns about the condition of foreigners in Indian prisons, urging States and the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs to work with diplomatic missions to ensure their safety.
The Ugandan woman, Jesca Sarah Kafeeco, died while undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a scuffle. Foreign prisoners had protested demanding release on interim bail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She along with 53 other foreign nationals had made a representation before the High Powered Committee in New Delhi in March, raising concerns of discrimination meted against foreign national prisoners, which had placed restrictions on their release. Jail authorities have reportedly cited ‘use of minimum force’ as the cause of her injuries, and that itself warrants an enquiry by the National Human Rights Commission,” the CHRI said.
CHRI prison reforms programme head Madhurima Dhanuka said such prisoners had been vulnerable before, but the issues had escalated during the pandemic.
“Blanket denial of bail and parole, curbs on communication with family and lawyers, suspension of regular hearings in courts, delayed consular access, suspension of international flights,” were among the problems faced by them, she said.
The CHRI statement said there were 5,168 foreign prisoners, 15.2% of which were women, according to the Prison Statistics India, 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath