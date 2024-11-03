Demand for Bankers’ Protection Act grows after The Hindu report

A day after The Hindu published a report on growing assaults on bankers in Maharashtra during the implementation of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a direct benefit transfer scheme, bankers from different parts of the country have sought the Finance Minister’s intervention to bring about a Bankers’ Protection Act.

Many employees from public sector banks wrote to express concern about the attacks and seek permanent recruitment, staff protection, and special legislation for the purpose. Legislators also took note of the report, seeking more government accountability.

The attacks on bank employees began soon after the Maharashtra government rolled out the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, one of its flagship schemes, in August 2024. Under this, the government provides a monthly financial benefit of ₹1,500 to women through direct benefit transfer.

Women between 21 and 65 years, who are permanent residents of the State, and have an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh, are eligible. The number of beneficiaries is 2.34 crore. The government had said financial assistance under the scheme would be transferred directly to the selected applicant’s bank account.

‘Easy targets?’

Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Fauzia Khan (NCP-SP), stated, “The Hindu addresses a critical issue with the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme itself is proof that populist schemes with no proper layout for implementation do public services more harm than good. How can a financial scheme be planned without consideration of our financial institutions and the thousands of employees who work there? Are bankers such easy targets for goons? What does this say about the state of public sector banks and government management?”

“Policymakers must recognise practical challenges and provide real solutions rather than populist promises that threaten employees. Thanks for the burning fact-based story from Maharashtra,” Vitthal Mane, convener of the United Forum of Bank Unions, posted on social media platform X, while talking about the impact of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

‘Security, a concern’

“Security is our primary concern. Staff shortage is the second concern. In the last 10 years, when you see the data, we are less in numbers by around 50,000. So, while business is increasing, we aren’t getting sufficient staff in branches to offer customers service. Hence it leads to mismanagement. The government is bent on not providing jobs and hence PSBs are struggling,” said a banker who preferred to stay anonymous.

The All India Bank Employees’ Association has claimed that there are more than one lakh vacancies in the banks. In any case, the number of employees in public sector banks has dropped over the years, while the number of branches have increased. In the year 2015, there were 1,26,524 branches of public sector banks, and 8,59,692 employees. In the year 2023, the number of branches have increased by 22.49%, or 28,459 branches, taking the total number of branches to 1,54,983. Meanwhile, the total number of employees has dropped by almost 12% to 7,56,644.

“There should be permanent recruitment. This is where the Finance Minister can help us. Our branches have increased and the number of employees have dropped. Digitisation does not necessarily mean reduced staff. There has to be appreciation of the population we serve,” said Mr. Mane.

He added that till a decade ago, each branch had routine police surveillance. He emphasised on the need to restart it.

Several bankers took to social media platform X to express their concerns. “Bankers in Maharashtra are being attacked day after day, facing the brunt of a government scheme launched without a practical implementation plan. We are stretched beyond our limits, with no safety or support in place. This isn’t just a job – it’s become a daily risk to our lives. How many more attacks before anyone takes responsibility?” asked Vikrant Bajpai, a bank employee from Kanpur.

Alankrit Shukla, another public sector bank employee from Uttar Pradesh, said, “This story says it all – what bankers are going through in Maharashtra. Attack after attack and all this because government launched a scheme without understanding how it will get implemented.”

Many thanked The Hindu for writing about the issue. “Thanks for the story on ground reality in Maharashtra. Your commitment to justice and accountability is truly appreciated,” wrote Ankush Gulab Ghate, a full-time banker.

“This story illustrates the struggles of Maharashtra’s bankers, who are encountering successive attacks stemming from a government scheme that lacked implementation planning,” said Ram Shankar Singh from Patna.

“In-depth. An eye opener analysis. Politics at the cost of putting economic warriors at stake. Thanks a lot for your kind efforts,” said another bank employee.

