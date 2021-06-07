Deluge of letters from CMs, opposition for free vaccines

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi

07 June 2021 23:13 IST

Kerala’s Vijayan, Jharkhand’s Soren point to inequity for 18-45 year olds

The Opposition parties, jointly and individually, have repeatedly in the past few weeks demanded free and universal vaccines from the Central government. In May itself two joint statements were issued by opposition parties reiterating this demand. Other than these, two opposition Chief Ministers — Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren — sent off missives.

These are not counting the innumerable letters shot off by the parties individually.

Mr. Modi in his address to the nation on Monday, while announcing centralising the procurement and free vaccines for those in 18-44 category, however, blamed the States for the flip-flop on vaccine distribution policy.

Advertising

Advertising

On May 2, when the country was facing a huge oxygen shortage the opposition parties issued a joint statement, urging the Prime Minister to focus all attention to ensure uninterrupted flow of oxygen supplies. They also spoke about changing the vaccination policy.

Also read: Supreme Court queries on equity, pricing nudge change in vaccine policy

“We call upon the Central government to immediately launch a free mass vaccination programme across the country. The budgetary allocation of ₹35,000 crore for the vaccine programme must be utilised for this,” they said.

With no response from the government on the statement, on May 12, the opposition parties wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once again the demand was the same — free and universal vaccines.

Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Soren too spoke on the same lines. On May 31, Mr. Vijayan in a letter to 11 Chief Ministers, enclosing his earlier letter to PM Modi, highlighted the importance of having free vaccines. He wrote, “It’s also important that vaccines should be provided free of cost considering it as a public good, the access to which shall be denied to none due to lack of financial wherewithal.”

On June 1, Mr. Soren in his letter to the Prime Minister, reminded him that mass vaccination programmes have always been free in India. Castigating Mr. Modi, he wrote, “This is probably for the first instance in the history of independent India that the states have been mandated to procure vaccines on their own.”

The Aam Aadmi Party, Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Telugu Desam Party, however, were not part of these joint efforts. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy both wrote to fellow Chief Ministers, highlighting the gap in supply and urging them to build consensus for centralised procurement and distribution.