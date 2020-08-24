Delimitation Commission gets new office

The Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Desai had already held four meetings and with the opening of its new office premises on Monday, it could start deliberations with associate members soon, the Election Commission said in a statement.
Justice Desai inaugurated the office located at Ashoka Hotel in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, who is also a member of the Delimitation Commission.
“The Delimitation Commission has already started functioning since March, 2020. It has held four formal meetings as yet. All associate members have already been nominated for each State/Union Territory concerned,” the EC said.
The Commission is in the process of redrawing Assembly constituency boundaries in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, among others.
“The Commission has kept June 15, 2020 as the date for freezing of administrative districts in these States/UTs. Data collection work has also been completed. With the opening of this new office, it is hoped that formal deliberations with associate members would start soon to expedite the process of delimitation as envisaged,” the EC statement said.
