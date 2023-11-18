HamberMenu
Delighted to know you found joy among people, culture in India: PM to Mick Jagger

Veteran musician had posted a message on his recent trip to the country

November 18, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Musician Mick Jagger (right) is pictured in the stands during the England versus Pakistan ICC World Cup match in Kolkata on November 11.

Musician Mick Jagger (right) is pictured in the stands during the England versus Pakistan ICC World Cup match in Kolkata on November 11. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is delighted that legendary rockstar Mick Jagger enjoyed his stay in India and shared the title of one of his famous songs in a post on X.

"'You Can't Always Get What You Want', but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and 'Satisfaction' to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming...," Mr. Modi said on the social media platform.

In his post mixed with Hindi on X, Mr. Jagger shared a video of him singing and expressed his happiness with his stay in the country. "Thanks India. Got away from it all here! Away from routine work, I am very happy at coming to India," he had said.

Mr. Jagger, a cricket aficionado, was seen watching an ICC World Cup match recently.

