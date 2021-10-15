National

Delhi’s Mridul Agarwal tops JEE-Advanced

File photo of students appearing to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced test, at an examination centre in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Mridul Agarwal of the Delhi zone has scored 96.6% to become the common rank list topper in the JEE Advanced examination, whose results were released on Friday.

Almost 30% of candidates who attempted the exam qualified this year.

Only 15% of the 41,862 students who qualified in the exam were girls. Kavya Chopra who scored 79.4% and achieved the 98th spot on the common rank list was the topper among girls.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.


