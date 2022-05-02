Delhi’s IGI airport was the 2nd busiest in the world in March

It replaced Dubai International Airport; was at the 23rd position in March 2019

A file photo of passengers arriving at the T3 terminal of the IGI airport in Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

It replaced Dubai International Airport; was at the 23rd position in March 2019

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi emerged as the second busiest airport in the world in March 2022, toppling Dubai International Airport, according to travel data provider OAG.

IGI saw a total of 36.11 lakh seats deployed by various airlines. The top 10 busiest airport rankings by the OAG are based on the total domestic and international seat capacity and the frequency of flights. The Delhi airport is the only Indian airport to feature on the list.

The airport replaced Dubai International Airport which witnessed 35.54 lakh seats. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) retained the top position with 44.22 lakh seats.

IGI also climbed 21 spots compared with March 2019. While the number of seats deployed in March 2019 for Delhi airport was not immediately available, government data from the Airports Authority of India show that total domestic and international passengers at the airport in March 2022 was 92% (50.7 lakh) of the numbers seen in the corresponding month in 2019.

“India has last month opened its borders and allowed the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers into the country. These steps have largely helped the travel and tourism industry and given a much-needed boost to air travel,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, Delhi International Airport Ltd., said.