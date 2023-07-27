Delhi, West Bengal top list of rabies deaths

July 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi saw the highest number of deaths due to rabies in the country in 2022, as per the information given by the Health Ministry in the Lok Sabha this week.

While Delhi reported 48 fatalities, West Bengal saw 38 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra at 29 each.

Behind the ‘dearth’ of rabies vaccine in India

To a question by MP Dean Kuriakose on the fatalities due to rabies caused by dog bites and the steps taken/proposed to be taken to improve the availability of anti-rabies vaccines in government hospitals in Kerala, Minister of State Satya Pal Singh Baghel said the Health Ministry had launched the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) for prevention and control of rabies.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that as per the information provided by the Kerala government, vaccines are procured through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) through open tender process .

Data | Stray dog bites are a cause for concern; vaccination helps

“The stock position of vaccines and immunoglobulins are being monitored on a daily basis at district and State levels so that available vaccines are distributed judiciously. If necessary, rabies biologicals are also mobilised from neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu. In cases of emergency, institutions can also purchase vaccines/immunoglobulins directly from the open market using local purchase mechanisms,’’ the Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT