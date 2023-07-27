HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi, West Bengal top list of rabies deaths

Delhi saw 48 deaths, while West Bengal reported 38 fatalities

July 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Suma T.K., principal, Government Medical College, Alappuzha flagging off a beach run to create awareness on rabies

Dr. Suma T.K., principal, Government Medical College, Alappuzha flagging off a beach run to create awareness on rabies | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi saw the highest number of deaths due to rabies in the country in 2022, as per the information given by the Health Ministry in the Lok Sabha this week.

While Delhi reported 48 fatalities, West Bengal saw 38 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra at 29 each.

Behind the ‘dearth’ of rabies vaccine in India 

To a question by MP Dean Kuriakose on the fatalities due to rabies caused by dog bites and the steps taken/proposed to be taken to improve the availability of anti-rabies vaccines in government hospitals in Kerala, Minister of State Satya Pal Singh Baghel said the Health Ministry had launched the National Rabies Control Programme (NRCP) for prevention and control of rabies.

He added that as per the information provided by the Kerala government, vaccines are procured through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) through open tender process .

Data | Stray dog bites are a cause for concern; vaccination helps 

“The stock position of vaccines and immunoglobulins are being monitored on a daily basis at district and State levels so that available vaccines are distributed judiciously. If necessary, rabies biologicals are also mobilised from neighbouring States such as Tamil Nadu. In cases of emergency, institutions can also purchase vaccines/immunoglobulins directly from the open market using local purchase mechanisms,’’ the Minister said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.