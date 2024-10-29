GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi, WB govts not implementing Ayushman Bharat out of 'political interest': PM Modi

The Prime Minister on October 29, extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above

Updated - October 29, 2024 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various projects on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and inaugurates various projects on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of "political interests" and said he was pained that the elderly from these two states cannot avail free treatment under the expanded programme.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

"I apologise to all the elderly aged above 70 years of Delhi and West Bengal that I cannot serve them. I would get to know about your pains and sufferings but I won't be able to help you," Mr. Modi said.

Ayushman Bharat health insurance: How to apply for senior citizen’s health cover?

"The reason is that the state governments are not implementing the scheme due to their political interests," he said.

People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals and they will be given 'Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card, Mr. Modi said while regretting that while he would be able to serve people in other states but not in Delhi and West Bengal.

Does the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana need a design change?

Mr. Modi who launched development projects worth over ₹12,850 crore on the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine, said that during this year's general elections, he had promised that people of 70 years and above would be brought under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Double health budget, lower out-of-pocket spends

"This guarantee is being fulfilled today," he said.

Published - October 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.