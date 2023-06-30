Delhi wakes up to rain; Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar to receive moderate to intense spells of rain

June 30, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - New Delhi/Mumbai

Rain lashed various parts of the national capital and adjoining areas early morning on June 30. Some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc. in the next couple of days.

Earlier on June 29, heavy rain lashed several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, the city was expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The monsoon arrived in the national capital on June 25, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India, and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days. Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 28 said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern States."

Monsoon reaches Western Ghats

On the western side of the country, Maharashtra's Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are also expected to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three to four hours, IMD said. Earlier, an official statement from the IMD said, "Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days."

According to the official release, the Konkan and Ghat regions of Maharashtra experienced extensive rainfall, with isolated areas receiving moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, while the monsoon remained active across most of these regions.

"Monsoon remained active over most parts of Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. They received widespread rainfall with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places. Extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over parts of North Konkan yesterday," the statement said.

The IMD has also issued a caution to fishermen around the North Maharashtra coast not to travel along and off from June 29 to July 3. "Warning for coastal areas for North- Maharashtra coast: Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off North Maharashtra coast from June 29 to July 3," the Department said.

"Warning for coastal areas of South Maharashtra- Goa coast: Squally weather with wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off South Maharashtra - Goa coast from June 29 to July 3," it added.

As per the official statement, the impact of the incessant rainfall would cause several issues such as water logging and inundation over most parts of low-lying areas and river banks. "It would cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while also affecting major roads and the local trains. Additionally, possibilities of flash floods and uprooting of weak trees and collapse of old and unmaintained structures and buildings," stated the official statement.

Subsequently, the IMD directed the people to take precautions before moving out of the house. "Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often. Avoid staying in vulnerable structures," said the statement.

