National

Delhi voters may have fallen for freebies, says Goa CM

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate the Delhi results in front of the party office in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate the Delhi results in front of the party office in Nagpur on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: S Sudarshan

more-in

With the Aam Aadmi Party scoring another landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced before the elections by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The BJP leader said that the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

“We accept people’s verdict. May be, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes,” Mr. Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district. Mr. Sawant, who campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls, said the Kejriwal government failed to provide clean air and water to citizens of the national capital.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said Delhiites have rejected “divisive” issues. “Congratulations to #Delhi’s local party @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal for this resounding victory. It’s heartening to see the people emphatically supporting a party that championed local issues and local development rejecting the national divisive issues #DelhiPolls2020,” he tweeted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Goa
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 5:46:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/delhi-voters-may-have-fallen-for-freebies-says-goa-cm/article30796651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY