Delhi voters may have fallen for freebies, says Goa CM

With the Aam Aadmi Party scoring another landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said voters may have fallen for freebies announced before the elections by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The BJP leader said that the AAP government in Delhi failed to provide pollution-free air and clean drinking water, which are basic necessities.

“We accept people’s verdict. May be, people wanted a government that gives freebies from their own taxes,” Mr. Sawant told reporters in Ponda town of North Goa district. Mr. Sawant, who campaigned in Delhi for the Assembly polls, said the Kejriwal government failed to provide clean air and water to citizens of the national capital.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai said Delhiites have rejected “divisive” issues. “Congratulations to #Delhi’s local party @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal for this resounding victory. It’s heartening to see the people emphatically supporting a party that championed local issues and local development rejecting the national divisive issues #DelhiPolls2020,” he tweeted.