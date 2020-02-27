Delhi violence similar to Gujarat riots: Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday drew a parallel between the violence in New Delhi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. To drive home his point, he quoted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dwarka Prasad Mishra, “Communal riots cannot take place without the complicity and/or connivance of the administration/government.” Pointing to Mr. Mishra’s “politico administrative acumen”,

Mr. Singh tweeted, “This is what we saw in Gujarat in 2002 and now we are seeing in Delhi in 2020. Sad.”

Mr. Singh said that during his 10-year tenure as Chief Minister, “there was no communal riot” in the State. “I took strong action against anyone who incited violence, irrespective of his or her religion,” he said. “...whether it was RSS/VHP/Bajrang Dal or SIMI/or any other Islamic Religious Fundamentalist Organisation. Both are two faces of the same coin,” he said.