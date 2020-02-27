Delhi violence similar to Gujarat riots: Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday drew a parallel between the violence in New Delhi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. To drive home his point, he quoted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dwarka Prasad Mishra, “Communal riots cannot take place without the complicity and/or connivance of the administration/government.” Pointing to Mr. Mishra’s “politico administrative acumen”,
Mr. Singh tweeted, “This is what we saw in Gujarat in 2002 and now we are seeing in Delhi in 2020. Sad.”
Mr. Singh said that during his 10-year tenure as Chief Minister, “there was no communal riot” in the State. “I took strong action against anyone who incited violence, irrespective of his or her religion,” he said. “...whether it was RSS/VHP/Bajrang Dal or SIMI/or any other Islamic Religious Fundamentalist Organisation. Both are two faces of the same coin,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.